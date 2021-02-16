Global CMP Pad Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

CMP polishing pads are products that increase the integration of semiconductors by making the surface of semiconductor wafers smooth by physical and chemical polishing processes.

The polishing pad adheres to the upper surface of the turntable, and it is an important part that determines the polishing rate and planarization ability in CMP. In order to control the abrasive, the polishing pad is usually made of polyurethane, because polyurethane has mechanical properties like sponge and porous water absorption. The small holes in the polishing pad can help transfer abrasives and improve polishing uniformity.

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2889591/global-bbq-sauce-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape2020-2026/

Chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) is a key process to achieve wafer surface planarization in the manufacturing process of integrated circuits. Different from the traditional pure mechanical or pure chemical polishing method, the CMP process is to achieve the removal of micro / nano-level different materials on the wafer surface through the combination of surface chemistry and mechanical grinding technology, so as to achieve the height of the wafer surface (nano level ) The flattening effect enables the next lithography process to proceed. The main working principle of CMP is that under a certain pressure and in the presence of a polishing liquid, the polished wafer moves relative to the polishing pad, with the aid of a high degree of organic combination between the mechanical grinding effect of nano-abrasive and the chemical action of various chemical reagent To make the polished wafer surface meet the requirements of high flatness, low surface roughness and low defects.

CMP materials mainly include polishing liquid, polishing pad, regulator, CMP cleaning and other consumables, while polishing liquid and polishing pads account for more than 80% of the CMP material market segment and are the core material of the CMP process.

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1194844/global-bbq-sauce-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

Players

Cabot Microelectronics – Epic™

DuPont – IC1000™/ IC1010™

Fujibo – POLYPAS®

TWI – PuRa

3M – 3M™TRIZACT™

San Fang Chemical – CMP polishing pad

Hubei Dinglong – CMP polishing pad

The global chemical mechanical polishing pad market is almost monopolized by the United States DuPont. DuPont occupies about 79% of the global polishing pad market. Other foreign polishing pad manufacturers include Cabot Microelectronics in the United States, Toray in Japan, and Sanfang Chemical in Taiwan. At present, there are only two companies engaged in the research and production of polishing pad materials in China: Dinglong and Jiangfeng Electronics. Dinglong is currently a leading company in the development and production of polishing pads in China. The 8-inch polishing pad has received orders from China’s wafer foundry, the 12-inch polishing pad has been certified by SMIC, and it also won the first 12-inch in the first half of 2019. Polishing pad orders. Jiangfeng Electronics and American Gabor Microelectronics Co., Ltd. cooperated on the polishing pad project.

CMP Polishing Pads Classification

CMP Polishing Pads Segment by Materials

Polymer CMP Pad

Non-woven CMP Pad

Composite CMP Pad

ALSO READ: https://bisouv.com/uncategorized/1656629/global-bbq-sauce-research-report2020-2026/

Polishing pads are usually made of polyurethane materials, also known as polyurethane polishing pads, polishing damping cloth, and cerium oxide polishing pads. The use of this porous material like sponge’s mechanical properties and porous properties can improve the uniformity of polishing. A winDuPont can be opened on the polishing pad to facilitate online testing. The polishing pad mainly stores the polishing liquid and transports it to the entire processing area of the workpiece, makes the polishing uniform, removes residues generated during the polishing process, transfers the mechanical energy required for material removal, and maintains the mechanical and chemical environment required for the polishing process effect.

CMP Polishing Pads Applications

Wafer Manufacturing

Optical Substrate

Disk Drive Components

Others

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the CMP Polishing Pads market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1675368/global-bbq-sauce-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the CMP Polishing Pads industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the CMP Polishing Pads YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of CMP Polishing Pads will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The main driver of the polishing material market growth

Regarding the improvement of DuPont stream production capacity, the demand for CMP polishing materials will also increase. In terms of increasing the proportion of advanced processes, with the development of silicon wafer process technology, the number of polishing steps required increases and the demand for polishing pads will also increase.

The surface of the polishing pad will become flat and smooth, reaching a state of a smooth surface. Such a smooth surface polishing pad cannot store polishing abrasives and will significantly reduce the polishing rate. Therefore, polishing pads require regular dressing to reduce the effect of smooth surfaces. The purpose of dressing is to achieve consistent polishing performance during the life of the polishing pad.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2155174/global-bbq-sauce-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

In CMP technology, during the life of the polishing pad, controlling the properties of the polishing pad to ensure repeated polishing rates is the biggest challenge. The polishing rate is the speed at which the material is removed during the planarization process. The unit is usually nanometres per minute.

The technical barriers of polishing pads are mainly the design of grooves and the increase of service life. Grooves make it easier for debris to flow away during polishing, resulting in a smoother wafer surface. Since the polishing pad is a consumable item, increasing the service life can reduce the process cost.

Global CMP Pad Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Polymer CMP Pad

Non-woven CMP Pad

Composite CMP Pad

Segment by Application

Wafer Manufacturing

Sapphire Substrate

Global CMP Pad Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the CMP Pad market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global CMP Pad Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include DowDuPont, Cobot, Thomas West, FOJIBO, JSR, Hubei Dinglong, etc.