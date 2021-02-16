Global Digital radiology devices Market Research Report 2024

MRFR identified reputed players of the digital radiology devices global market. They are; Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health Inc, Canon Inc, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Nucleotech Medical Systems International Limited, Hologic, and Protec GmbH & Co. KG.

Digital Radiology Devices Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Digital Radiology Devices Market” report, sheds light on major influencers on the market. Findings by MRFR reveals that the digital radiology device global market can expand at 10.8% CAGR by 2024. The growing application of digital radiology devices in the field of dentistry. Digital radiology devices segment of the global imaging devices is lucrative. Development in world economy, advancements in medical devices, rise in need for portable imaging medical devices, and the growing applications of digital radiology are some potential propellers of the global digital radiology devices market. The emergence of novel diagnostic models to support and improve patient care, especially in the dentistry segment of the medical field can promote the expansion of the global market of digital radiology devices.

The rapid replacement of digital radiology device with traditional aids can impel the expansion of the market. Improved predictability, high degree of accuracy, better efficacy, and cost-affordability are some benefits of digital radiology devices that can spur the market. On the contrary, the risk involved in using ionizing radiations for children and expensiveness of surgery device can limit the expansion of the digital radiology devices market.

Digital Radiology Devices Market Segmental Study

The digital radiology devices market study is based on method, type, end user, and application.

The type-based segments of the digital radiology devices market are stationary digital radiology systems and portable digital radiology systems. Ceiling-mounted systems and floor-to-ceiling mounted systems are segments of stationary digital radiology systems. Handheld radiology systems and mobile radiology systems are segments of portable digital radiology systems.

Computed radiography (CR) and direct radiography (DR) are method-based segments of the digital radiology devices market.

The application-based segments of the digital radiology devices market are chest imaging, cardiovascular imaging, mammography imaging, dental imaging, orthopedic imaging, and others. The increased dental imaging applications of digital radiology devices can boost the market growth.

The end-user-based segments of the digital radiology devices market are diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The growing adoption of digital radiology devices in hospitals and diagnostics can impel the expansion of the market.

Digital Radiology Devices Market Regional Study

North America digital radiology devices market to surge in near future owing to the presence of robust medical technical expertise and presence of an expanding patient population. The increased adoption of modern technology in diagnostics device, the hike in healthcare expenses, and the existence of major players can bolster the expansion of the regional market.

Europe digital radiology devices market to rank after North America market states MRFR. The expansion causes for the EU market are similar to the market propellers in the North America.

Asia Pacific digital radiology devices market can be caused due to the increased demand for improved imaging devices. The expansion of patient pool and rapid improvement in medical science and technology are other growth boosters for the regional market. Numerous manufacturers of radiology devices are willing to expand their presence across other developing economies with the increasing of substantial funds. In addition, the rise in demand for advanced imaging devices can prompt the digital radiology devices. The Middle East and Africa digital radiology devices market likely to surge at a steady pace.

