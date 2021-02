Telecom Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Telecom Analytics industry.

This report splits Telecom Analytics market by Deployment, by Serves, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

EMC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Sap AG

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Hewlett-Packard Company

Teradata Corporation

Wipro Limited

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Telecom Analytics Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Telecom Analytics Market, by Serves

Customer Management

Marketing Management

Network Management

Sales & Distribution

Other (MIS, Optimization)

Main Applications

Customer Analytics

Network Analytics

Market Analytics

Price Analytics

Service Analytics

