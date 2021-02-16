Brain Computer Interface Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Brain Computer Interface Scope and Market Size

Brain Computer Interface market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brain Computer Interface market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Mind Solutions

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Quantum Applied Science and Research

Cadwell Laboratories

OpenBCI

Cortech Solutions

NeuroSky

Emotiv

Guger Technologies OEG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Communication and control

Entertainment and gaming

Smart home control

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

