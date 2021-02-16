Global Veterinary Paraciticide Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

The global Veterinary Paraciticide market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Veterinary Paraciticide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary Paraciticide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Veterinary Paraciticide in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Veterinary Paraciticide manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Animal Health

Elanco

Merck

Merial (Sanofi)

Virbac

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Oral Liquids

Tablets

Injectables

Sprays

Pour On

Spot On

Collars

Ear Tags

Segment by Application

Companion Animals

Farm Animals

Others