Worldwide Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Ready To Set Outstanding Growth From 2020 To 2023

The global desalting and buffer exchange market is currently governed by a large number of market players. The prominent market players are engaged in strategic collaborations and mergers to strengthen its market presence. For instance, in August 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Patheon, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, continuously growing biotechnology sector, increasing research and development expenditures, and growing research activities in the field of genomics and proteomics research in the region. Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market owing to the growing number of research and development activities due to the growth in the R&D expenditure in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global market owing to the continuously growing biotechnology sector and growing number of geographical expansions of the prominent market players in the region. The Middle Eastern and African region is expected to hold the lowest market share owing to the limited developments in the healthcare sector, especially in the African region.

Segmentation

The Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market has been segmented into technique, product, and application. On the basis of technique, the global market has been segmented into filtration, chromatography, and precipitation. The filtration segment has been further segmented into ultrafiltration and dialysis. The chromatography segment has been segmented into size-exclusion chromatography and others.

The global desalting and buffer exchange market, by product, has been segmented into kits, cassettes, filter plates, spin columns, membrane filters, and others.

The market, on the basis of application, has been segmented into bioprocess applications and diagnostic applications. The bioprocess segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. The market growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global desalting and buffer exchange market are Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Avantor, Repligen Corporation, Bio-works Technologies Ab, Norgen Biotek Corp, and Phynexus, Inc.

Browse more Related Reports @