Oral Thin Film Drugs MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Overview:

The global oral thin film drugs market is expected to touch a valuation of USD 4,068.7 million by 2023, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). High demand for oral thin film (OTF) drugs by pediatric and geriatric populace globally is its major market driver. The fast dissolving medicines act as a better alternative to capsules, syrups, and tablets. These drugs are beneficial for patients on the go or patients with swallowing problems.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6547

The sharp rise noticed in the numbers of the elderly populace are likely to evoke the demand for OTF drugs from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). According to World Population Prospects by the United Nations, the geriatric population had touched 962 million in 2017. In addition, their weak immunity levels make them susceptible to various chronic diseases. This factor can have a direct effect on market demand. Drugs which cannot be offered via the oral route and its limitations on dosage can hamper the market. But opportunities in developing regions can bolster the oral thin film drugs market demand during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The oral thin film drugs market can be segmented by product, disease indication, and distribution channel.

ALSO READ : https://healthcareresearchmarket09.blogspot.com/2020/09/oral-thin-film-drugs-market-clinical.html

By form, the market is segmented into fast dissolving buccal film and sublingual. The fast dissolving film segment accounted for 58% share in the oral thin film drugs market in 2017. This can be credited to the potential of OTF drugs in dissolving rapidly and its efficacy and safety. It can enjoy good dividends at a 11.31% CAGR over the forecast period. On the other hand, the sublingual segment can enjoy a 9.34% CAGR to touch a valuation of USD 1,622.3 million by 2023.

By disease indication, the market is segmented into migraine, schizophrenia, opioid dependence, and nausea and vomiting, and others. Among these, the schizophrenia segment accounted for 36% market share in 2017. It can generate market demand at a 10.34% CAGR over the forecast period. On the flip side, the migraine segment can grow at a robust pace owing to high prevalence of migraine attacks.

ALSO READ https://teletype.in/@sept2020/-QYNvznLP

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online drug stores, and others. The retail pharmacies segment accounted for 46.9% market share in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing patient population and their respective treatment at hospitals. In addition, the low cost of drugs at these pharmacies compared to hospital pharmacies can thrust the segment valuation to USD 1,930.9 million by 2023. But the online drug stores segment is expected to generate returns at a 11.66% CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oil-well-cement-market-leading-players-current-trends-challenges-business-strategies-emerging-technologies-and-future-growth-study-2021-02-05

The oral thin film drugs market covers the latest trends and opportunities across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Competitive Dashboard:

Prominent players operating in the oral thin film drugs market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Indivior Plc (U.S.), LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), CURE Pharmaceutical (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/silk-market-projected-to-register-a-cagr-of-791-size-share-growth-rate-business-trends-and-future-prospects-by-2025-2021-01-12

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312