Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

The global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Point-of-Care Infectious Disease
Diagnostics/Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Alere
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Siemens Healthineers
BD & Company
Chembio Diagnostics Inc.
Trinity Biotech
Cardinal Health
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
Bio-Rad Labs Inc.
bioMérieux SA
Sight Diagnostics Ltd.
Gene POC
Trivitron Healthcare
OJ-Bio Ltd.
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
HIV POC
Clostridium difficile POC
HBV POC
Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC
HPV POC
Influenza/Flu POC
Others
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Home
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Laboratories
Others
