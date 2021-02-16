Global Heritage Tourism Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Heritage Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Heritage Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
BCD Travel
HRG North America
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal/Travelong
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
Altour
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Americas Group
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
Mountain Travel Sobek
TUI AG
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travel Group
Butterfield & Robinson
ATG Travel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Very Motivated
Partially Motivated
Accessory
Accidental
Not Motivated
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 20 Years
20-30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Heritage Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Heritage Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heritage Tourism are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.