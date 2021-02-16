Induction Furnace Research Report 2015-2020

Market Forecast

The Global

Induction Furnace Market is

expected to register a CAGR

of 5.6% to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8251

Segmentation

By Type: The market has been divided, by type, into coreless

induction furnaces, channel induction furnaces, and others. Coreless induction

furnaces are complicated to install, use more energy, and require long

maintenance downtimes. But they can achieve higher temperatures than any other

induction furnace, making them ideal for use in the production of steel. This

results in the segment garnering the largest market share. Channel induction

furnaces are ideal for copper and aluminum as they have lower melting points.

In addition, channel induction furnaces are easy to install, use the least amount

of energy, and have very little maintenance downtime. They are used in tandem

with coreless induction furnaces to keep molten metals from solidifying.

By Furnace Capacity: The furnace capacity segments of the market

are up to 1 ton, 1–100 ton, and more than 100 ton. The up to 1 ton segment is

the smallest as furnaces with this capacity are used to meet domestic demand.

The fastest-growing segment is expected to be 1–100 ton. Induction furnaces

with a capacity of 1–100 ton are increasingly being adopted in developing

nations with growing steel, copper, and aluminum production. They are less

expensive than the larger induction furnaces and are ideal for small and

mid-scale companies that cannot afford high investments. The widespread use of

1–100 ton induction furnaces in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Bangladesh is

driving the growth of the segment. The more than 100 ton segment is expected to

be the largest as these furnaces are used in the large-scale production of

metals, especially in China, India, the US, South Korea, and Russia.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Induction-Furnace-Market-2021-COVID-19-Impact-Growth-Industry-Analysis-Business-Opportunities-and-Latest-Innovations-01-22

By Industry Vertical: Steel, aluminum, copper, and others are the

industry vertical segments of the market. The steel segment is expected to be

the largest due to the high production of the metal, with 1808.6 million metric

tons of steel produced globally in 2018 alone. Steel finds utility in all

manufacturing industries and demand is growing. It has a high melting point,

necessitating the use of coreless induction furnaces. Aluminum is a lighter,

more malleable, and less corrosive substitute for steel, albeit more expensive.

It is used extensively in the aerospace industry and in construction. Aluminum

can be produced using the more efficient channel induction furnaces. The global

copper demand is increasing due to its excellent electric conductivity and use

in renewable energy generation.

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1944648/t/automotive-relay-market-2021-2023-emerging-trends-size-share-in-depth-analysis-and-business-strategies

Key Players

Electrotherm (India)

Danieli Group (Italy)

SMS Elotherm GmbH (Germany)

Meltech Ltd (UK)

Tenova SpA (Italy)

Doshi Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India)

IHI Machinery and Furnace Co., Ltd (Japan)

JP Steel Plantech Co. (Japan)

ECM Technologies (Netherlands)

Agni Electrical Pvt. Ltd (India)

Pees Induction Equipment’s Pvt. Ltd (India)

Magnalenz (India)

ALSO READ : https://openarticlesubmission.com/?p=338607&preview=true&_preview_nonce=a34f659bca

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm

that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable

study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology

integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the

client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming

events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a

competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on

technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial

visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our

main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges

in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients

through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable

decisions.

ALSO READ : https://pearsonnewspress.com/?p=311538&preview=true&_preview_nonce=6d4eb8f3e6

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]