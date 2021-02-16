Global Video Game Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Video Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Game development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Video Game market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

GungHo

King

Microsoft

Nintendo

Sony

Take-Two Interactive

Tencent

Ubisoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Action

Shooter

Sports

Role-Playing

Adventure

Racing

Strategy

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

PC

Conneted TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Game development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Game are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

