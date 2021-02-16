Global Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence Solutions, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Artificial Intelligence Solutions Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, IFlyTek, Megvii Technology, Albert Technologies, H2O.ai, Brainasoft, Yseop, Ipsoft, NanoRep(LogMeIn), Ada Support, Astute Solutions, IDEAL.com, Wipro, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Based on the Application:

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

