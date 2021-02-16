Global Tyres Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Tyres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tyres development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ube Material

SPARES2GO

BITS4REASONS

MICHELIN

Continental

DUNLOP

Bridgestone

Hankook

Giti

Pirelli

KUMHO TIRE

Zcrubber

Triangle

DOUBLE STAR

CELIMO

ROYAL BLACK

TIANJIN WANDA TYRE GROUP CO., LTD

Haida

Nokian Renkaat Oyj

APLUS

GOODRIDE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Skewed Tire

Radial Tire

Market segment by Application, split into

Car

Light Truck

Trucks and Buses

Agricultural Vehicles

Construction Vehicle

Aircraft

Motorcycle

Bicycle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Tyres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Tyres development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tyres are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.