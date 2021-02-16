Global Tattoo Removal Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

The global Tattoo Removal market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. History of tattoo making goes long back in time, when it was a tradition to get the body inked. Tattoos are a part of some cultures spread across world, especially the Chinese culture. Earlier when tattooing was done only with a special cause or a reason, there were hardly any instances when people thought about removing the tattoo. Over the years tattoo industry has evolved tremendously. Since getting your body inked became a part of fashion and a style statement, Number of tattoo lovers is increased and more and more people started getting their body tattooed. As there is no special cause left for it, people get themselves inked without putting much of a thought into it, only to regret it later.

Many of these tattoos are made due to immaturity. Many of the tattoo removal cases are of the tattoos made with hasty decisions. Number of young people getting inked is more. So as the body of the person grows, the shape of the tattoo changes. As a result these people opt to get rid of it which helps in the growth of the tattoo removal market. Moreover, with changing trends, the market for tattoo removal has grown. Employment policies in the current professional world regarding tattoos, Military recruitment policies, errors caused by the tattoo ink in digital body sensing devices, and poor artwork and bad quality tattoos are some of the major factors driving the growth of the tattoo removal market. On the other hand, excessive cost of the laser therapy, extended and time consuming sessions of the Laser tattoo removal, and scarring of skin due to surgical tattoo removal are some factors which can hinder the growth of the market.

The major participants of this market are Astanza, Cutera Inc, CynoSure, Dimyth, Lutronic, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Quanta System S.p.A.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, tattoo removal market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally North America is the largest market for tattoo removal. The North America market for tattoo removal is expected to reach at USD 1,944.4 million by the end of the forecasted period. Europe is the second-largest market for tattoo removal which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8%. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in tattoo removal market. Middle East & Africa is expected to have limited but steady growth in the market due to the affordability issues and hesitant approach of people towards body aesthetics.

Segmentation:

Tattoo removal market has been segmented on the basis of treatment method which comprises of laser therapy, surgical method, topical creams and others. Laser therapy accounted for the largest market share of 66% of total market in 2016. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into Laser centers, dermatology clinics, and other. Laser centers dominated the global market with the largest market share of 60.9% of the total market in 2016.

