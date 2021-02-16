Global 3D Printing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Asia Pacific industries have become the leaders in using digital technology and are now ahead of the curve in embracing new technologies contradicting the adoption rate of its counterparts. Asia Pacific region scores higher since manufacturing businesses are adopting and incorporating innovations in technology from drones to 3D printing. Digitization has successfully enabled Small and Medium enterprises to use new technology to catch up to bigger rivals and allows them to grow and scale up their business while reducing costs.

3D printing purposes to transform the future of Asia Pacific manufacturing industry. It has been further estimated that expenditure on 3D printing in Asia Pacific will cross US 3 Billion by 2021. Asia Pacific 3D printing market is expected to register CAGR of 28.4% over the forecasted period and is estimated to reach US XX million by 2024.

The market for additive manufacturing in Asia Pacific has grown considerably primarily accredited to rising research and development initiatives, manufacturing disruption and surge in regulatory support by government bodies. However, high rate of unemployment, lack of technological understanding in 3D printing and designing environment unconducive for experimentation pose as some of the bottlenecks in the growth potential of Asia Pacific 3D printing market.

As the global manufacturing digitally transforms, businesses aim to divert themselves where 3D printing is fully embraced with developed ecosystem, is equipped with highly skilled workforce in 3D Printing and has appropriate research and development facilities. Conducive environment is anticipated to create strong customer base that can propel the demand for 3D printing and further enhance the initiatives for research and development comprising of government support and incentives.

Asia Pacific 3D printing has stimulated its spending within the various areas of 3D printing domain comprising of 3D printers (hardware), 3D printing materials paired burgeoning expenditure in various industry verticals. It has been estimated that industrial manufacturing dominated in 3D printing with spending valued at US$ 1 Billion during 2018 and is further anticipated to reach beyond US$ 1.5 Billion by 2021. Although hardware component generated the largest revenues in the past few years, the focus on material components is also anticipated to drive the future spending towards the respective technique. In addition, service segment will continue to remain the key contributor of the market. In addition, education and health care is also projected to display the drastic growth in 3D printing wherein learning or research activities and printing of dental objects, surgical models are projected to dominate in near future.

