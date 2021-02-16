Integrated Operating Room Management Systems MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights:

Rapid expansion of the global healthcare sector has resulted in increased efficiency of several medical processes. Operating room integration systems offers consolidation of large volumes of data and allows control from a central command station, thus increasing conclusive information regarding the growth of the market over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, at the start of the forecast period, the integrated operating room management systems market was valued at USD 766.88 Mn and is projected to expand at an optimistic CAGR of 10% during the review period. Following this trajectory, the integrated operating room management systems market is likely to reach a market value of USD 1,521.81 by 2023

Notably, risk factors associated with surgeries make patients hesitant to receive surgical operations, and despite favorable reimbursement policies, hospitalization comes with a hefty bill which further discourages patients and restrains market growth. However, with medical tourism growing at a rapid rate, patients are likely to go to regions like the Asia Pacific for treatment, thus creating opportunities for growth in the foreseeable future.

Advancement of medical technology has resulted in the rapid development of advanced diagnostic, and therapeutic technology, thus making operating rooms more complex and increasingly congested. As such, integration has been deemed necessary for maintaining efficiency in operating rooms. Integrated operating room systems offer simplification and streamlining of several operating room tasks. The increasing prevalence of various diseases and medical conditions due to the growth of the global population as

well as changing lifestyles has led to a significant increase in the number of surgeries being performed across the globe, thus driving market growth. Additionally, insurance reimbursements for surgeries have been improving considerably. For instance, according to the Surgical Neurology Internation, Medicare reimbursed USD 142,075 for neurosurgeries and a similar amount for orthopedic surgeries. As a result, more patients are choosing otherwise unaffordable surgical treatments, thus increasing demand for efficient surgical operations and procedural management.

Market Segmentation

The integrated operating room management systems market which is composed of various components has been segmented, in MRFR’s report on the basis of device, surgical application, type, and region. Devices in integrated operating room systems have been segmented into operating tables, operating room lights, operating room communication systems, intraoperative diagnostic devices, and others. The operating tables segment has captured the largest share of the market and is expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 10.3% during the assessment period. Growing at a marginally faster rate is the intraoperative diagnostic devices segment.

Surgical applications of integrated operating room systems have been segmented primarily into therapeutics and diagnostics imaging. Further sub-segmentations have been mentioned in the report. Rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases have propelled the therapeutics segment into a leadership position. This segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Types of integrated operating room systems have been segmented to include recording & documentation system, operating room & procedure scheduling system, anesthesia information management, audio & video management system, instrument tracking system, and operating room inventory management system. Increasingly enhanced processes of patient care and quality assurance has given the Anesthesia Information Management Systems an advantage over other segments in terms of market size. Valued at USD 173.02 Mn in 2017, the integrated operating room management systems market is on track to reach USD 351.65 Mn by the end of 2023.

Regional Analysis

Division of the global integrated operating room management systems market segments the integrated operating room systems market into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Americas captured the most significant share of the market and the regions projected growth is likely to keep it in a leadership position over the forecast period. The region’s large piece of the market can be explained by the observed increase in preference for surgical and minimally invasive procedures. The region has developed economies such as Canad and the U.S where the healthcare sector is well developed and displays an affinity for the early adoption of advanced medical technologies. Increasing applications of integrated operating rooms drive the market.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is slated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the review period. The region is experiencing rapid growth of the healthcare sector, and many healthcare reforms are taking place. Several major countries in the region are also experiencing rapid economic development and the immense patient pool in these countries has led to an increased demand for efficiency. Increasingly favorable reimbursements and rapidly growing medical tourism have resulted in increased adoption of integrated operating room systems. The region represents significant promise for the future of the market.

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Global Market – Competitive Dashboard

Market Research Future has included a detailed review leading market players’ growth strategies. Prominent market participants that have been reviewed in the report include KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Medical, Steris plc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Canon Inc., GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation of the Americas (Image Stream Medical Inc.), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems GmbH), Stryker Corporation, Skytron LLC, and Barco.

