Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Sector Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The education sector is becoming more tailored and convenient for students. The credit for the same can be given to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This technology has plentiful applications that are changing the methodology of learning process. Apart from the learning aspect, AI is also helping to automate and speed up administrative tasks, helping institutions to reduce the time spent on tedious tasks and increasing the amount of time spent on each individual student.

As per the research, the use of AI in the education industry will grow by 47.5% through 2025 as the citizens of the world are becoming more adaptive and open to technology tools.

The educational institutes are adopting AI to offer personalized learning experience and enhance tutoring methods. The integration of intelligent algorithms through AI in the learning platform has shown positive impact on the learning of students. This is promoting the growth of AI in education sector. The technology has transformed the classrooms and changed the role of educators in the learning process by providing more user-friendly and sophisticated tools. The educational institutes are utilizing the proficiencies of the AI for content development, curriculum designing, online learning platforms, and administrative operations. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the web-based services and smartphones has encouraged the educational institutes to move toward online learning solutions to increase the student base and provide high-quality education.

Based on technology, the AI market in education sector is divided into Machine learning, Deep learning, Natural language processing and Neural networks. Machine learning is facilitating the education sector by facilitating the institutions to adopt the cloud technology which has reduced various operational costs.

It helped in segmenting the entire process of education online and led to easy access of the subjects through various integrated software. Machine learning allows computers to find hidden insights without being explicitly programmed as to, where to look and works well for prediction and estimation. Further, deep learning enables software applications to develop intelligence so that they can adapt and improve on their own as per the situation. This can lead to many opportunities in the e-learning landscape like in customization of course content for each student.

Another AI technology that is Natural Language Processing (NLP) has a variety of innovative approaches to education. NLP is being used to automate the scoring of student texts with respect to linguistic dimensions such as grammatical correctness or organizational structure. Dialogue technologies of NLP are being used to achieve the benefits of human one-on-one tutoring in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

