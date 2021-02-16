Global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Synopsis:

As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market is set to thrive exponentially at a CAGR of 15.10% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. These systems are designed to enhance the quality of emergency services by taking care of functions such as

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5926

clinical documentation, patient entry, patient and resource tracking, etc. It is presumed to gain popularity globally in the foreseeable future owing to the rapid developments in the healthcare sector.

One of the key factors responsible for dictating the future trajectory of the global emergency department information system market is the increasing geriatric population. Elderly people are always at a higher risk of developing diseases, and the increase in their population has necessitated the adoption of technologically advanced systems in the healthcare sector. This, in turn, has paved the way for emergency department information systems into the hospitals and clinics.

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1418720

Other factors that are likely to complement the proliferation of the emergency department information system market include rising healthcare expenditure, growing patient pool, increasing need for advanced treatments, etc. In addition, the growing number of hospitals and clinics in the developing regions resonate strong potential for growth in the upcoming years.

ALSO READ :https://medicaldevicetech.tumblr.com/post/613751209601499136/rising-demand-for-emergency-department-information

Regional Analysis:

The global emergency department information system market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas had the largest share of the market in 2016 and is poised to grow significantly over the next couple of years. The factors that are favoring the expansion of the emergency department information system in the region include consolidation of key players, accelerated adoption of novel technologies, technological innovations, etc.

Asia Pacific is set to strike a high CAGR of 15.71% during the forecast period. It is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing regional market towards the end of the assessment period. Factors such as rapid healthcare developments, strong economic growth rate, increasing count of healthcare providers, etc. are expected to augment the emergency department information system market in the region.

Europe is a significant growth pocket positioned at the second position in the marketplace. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to account for the least share of the global market. The slow growth rate is attributable to the slow economic development and low income.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/lubricants-market-2021-trends-global-analysis-with-focus-on-opportunities-sales-revenue-comprehensive-plans-growth-potential-forecast-2021—2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-02-01

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the global emergency department information system market has been segmented into software, services, and hardware. Furthermore, the software is sub-segmented into Best-of-Breed solutions and enterprise solutions.

On the basis of delivery mode, the emergency department information system market has been segmented into Software-as-a-Service and on-premise.

On the basis of the application, the global emergency department information system market has been segmented into clinical functionalities and administrative functionalities.

On the basis of the end users, the emergency department information system market has been segmented into large hospitals, medium-sized hospitals, and small hospitals.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Healthland, Inc, Epic Systems, Evident, Logibec Canada, T-System Inc, Siemens Healthcare, EPOWERdoc, Inc, Medical Information Technology, Inc, Unitedhealth Group, Inc, veEDIS Clinical Systems LLC, Medhost Inc, and Wellsoft.

Industry News:

In August 2018, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a healthcare service provider, has achieved full accreditation for Allscripts PayerpathTM with the Healthcare Network Accreditation Program (HNAP).

In July 2018, Virginia has launched an Emergency Department Care Coordination Program where all of its emergency departments are electronically linked for improved care and trimmed costs.

In January 2019, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services has initiated posting prices of healthcare services online.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-auto-catalyst-market-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till-2023-2021-01-12

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]