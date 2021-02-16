Global Intravenous (IV) Solution Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Intravenous (IV) Solution Market Synopsis:

The advancements in the healthcare sector are inducing growth in the markets that offer medical products. Intravenous systems form a crucial part of medical treatments and surgeries. It is expected to witness high demand over the next couple of years. A study, offered by Market Research Future (MRFR), has found out that the global

Intravenous (IV) Solution market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.69% across the projection period 2016 to 2022. The assessment also asserts that the market is anticipated to scale a valuation of USD 11,511.2 Mn by the end of 2022.

IV solutions are extensively used for treatments ranging from fluid deficiency to cancer diagnosis. The rising burden of chronic diseases is likely to propel the expansion of Intravenous (IV) Solution market in the years to come. The demand for IV solution is huge and signifies opportunities for innovations. Many companies are leveraging packaged intravenous fluids with sterile water for administration to patients. It has already garnered a considerable share of the Intravenous (IV) Solution market and is likely to witness an upswing in demand in the foreseeable future.

The healthcare sector is observing a boom and is expected to thrive further over the assessment period. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the expansion of the Intravenous (IV) Solution market in the upcoming years. In addition, it has been projected that the rising adoption of vitamin C intravenous treatment therapy for the treatment of colorectal cancer will unleash developmental opportunities for the market players.

Intravenous (IV) Solution Market Segmentation:

By type, the global Intravenous (IV) Solution market has been bifurcated into total parenteral solution, peripheral parenteral solution. Among these, the total parenteral solution segment was valued at USD 4,940.0 Mn in 2016 and is expected to hold the dominant share of the market over the assessment period.

Based on nutritional content, the Intravenous (IV) solution market has been segmented into carbohydrates, amino acid solution, vitamins minerals, parenteral lipid emulsion, and others. The amino acid solution segment, which stood at a valuation of USD 2,385 Mn in 2016, is expected to retain its pole position through the review period.

By end user, the global Intravenous (IV) solution market has been segmented into hospitals clinics, ambulatory, and home care.

Intravenous (IV) Solution Market Regional Analysis:

The global Intravenous (IV) solution market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East Africa (MEA). North America held the leading position in the global marketplace in 2015. It is forecasted to retain its forefront position over the review period. The rising prevalence of cancer in conjunction with high consumption of IV solution is poised to fuel the growth of the Intravenous (IV) Solution market in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to scale the highest CAGR of 8.34% between 2016 and 2022. The developments in the healthcare sector of the region backed by increasing healthcare expenditure are anticipated to augment the Intravenous (IV) solution market over the next couple of years.

Intravenous (IV) Solution Market Competitive Dashboard:

The key players of the Intravenous (IV) Solution market profiled in this MRFR report are ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter (U.S.), Terumo Medical Corporation (Tokyo), Amanta Healthcare (India), and Grifols S.A. (Spain).

Industry News:

In May 2019, B. Braun Medical, a German medical and pharmaceutical device company, has announced its investment of USD 1 Bn in into new and existing IV fluid manufacturing facilities for alleviating he IV solution shortage.

In May 2019, Phebra, an Australian pharmaceutical firm, has initiated its international business expansion with the inauguration of its subsidiary entity in Canada, namely Phebra Canada.

