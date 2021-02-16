Global Hepatitis C Diagnosis and Treatment MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global Hepatitis C Diagnosis and Treatment Market – Overview

Hepatitis C is the inflammation of liver caused by infection by hepatitis C virus characterized by a host of symptoms such as yellowed eyes and skin due to bilirubin, flu-like symptoms which include nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, joint pain, headaches, clay coloured stools etc. According to the World Health Organisation, hepatitis C affects between 130–150 million people globally every year claiming a toll of 700000 lives. Of those who recover about 15-20% develop liver cirrhosis or liver cancer.

According to Centres for Disease Control & Prevention, in U.S., liver cancer incidence is increasing at a rapid rate (2.3 % per year overall from 2003 – 2012), second only to thyroid cancer. Moreover, the rate of deaths due to liver cancer is increasing faster than for any other type of cancer. Furthermore, Hepatitis B and C are major contributing factors to liver cancer.

According to American Cancer Society, Worldwide, the most common risk factor for liver cancer is chronic infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) or hepatitis C virus (HCV). These infections lead to cirrhosis of the liver and are responsible for making liver cancer the most common cancer globally.

The market for hepatitis C diagnosis & treatment is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of liver cancer, rise in government subsidy and reimbursement especially in U.S., greater screening especially in developing nations, drug abuse and unsafe sex etc. On the other hand, the market constraining factors are self-imitating nature of the disease in a sizable number of patients, challenge of herbal treatment offered at negligible prices especially in developing regions, price war between companies such as between Gilead and Merck, rising urbanization and better sanitation etc.

Global Hepatitis C Diagnosis and Treatment Market-Competitive Analysis

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), BMS (U.S), Merck & Co., Inc (U.S), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S), Gilead sciences Inc (U.S.)., Abbvie Inc (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Glaxosmithkline plc (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Hepatitis C Diagnosis and Treatment Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

October, 2013 – Janssen (Parent organisation Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) acquired investigational NS5A Inhibitor for the treatment of Hepatitis C from GlaxoSmithKline. According to company reports, GSK2336805 is an investigational NS5a replication complex inhibitor in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in adult patients with compensated liver disease, including all stages of liver fibrosis.

October, 2013 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to presented range of new Hepatitis C data at the 2013 American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). According to company reports, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s hepatitis C includes compounds with different mechanisms of action, biologics as well as small molecule direct-acting antivirals. These compounds were being studied as part of multiple treatment regimens with the goal of increasing SVR rates across different patient types. Moreover, company stated NS5A replication complex inhibitor daclatasvir (DCV) had been extensively studied in thousands of patients to date as a foundational agent for multiple DAA-based combination therapies and is currently in Phase III development. DCV has shown antiviral potency and pan-genotypic activity across HCV genotypes in vitro. DCV has a drug-drug interaction profile that supports its continued study in a variety of HCV combination regimens. However, Asunaprevir (ASV) is an NS3 protease inhibitor in Phase III development for hepatitis C as a component of DCV-based treatment regimens. BMS-791325 is a non-nucleoside inhibitor of the NS5B polymerase, currently in Phase II development for hepatitis C as a component of DCV-based treatment regimens. Lambda is an investigational type III interferon that has the potential to offer an alternative to alfa-interferon in patients for whom an interferon-based regimen is required or preferred.

Global Hepatitis C Diagnosis and Treatment Market- Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, Hepatitis C diagnosis & treatment market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, Americas is the largest market for global Hepatitis C diagnosis and treatment with Europe in the second position. However, the developed regions market is stagnant and will continue to do so with Asia Pacific region particularly India and China rising fast. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in hepatitis C diagnosis & treatment market. The African region is expected to be a laggard and will show at most a moderate rate of growth.

