Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

The increase in production of automobiles and the use of consumer electronics in developed countries driving huge opportunities for the growth of the market. Laser cutting machine is used cutting the components more precisely. Various types of wood are used to make a wooden floor. Growing demand for new products in the defense industry is also expected to generate growth opportunities for the market. However, availability of substitutes such as gas cutting may restrict the growth of the market.

Market Research Analysis

For the purpose of this study, the global laser cutting machines market has been divided into three segments such as by technology , process and by end user. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as solid-state lasers, gas lasers and semi-conductor lasers. Among the technology, solid state lasers account the largest market share. Solid state lasers are also used for medical applications. Diode-pumped solid-state lasers provides better an ever- beam quality and increasing degree of processing flexibility. On the basis of process, the market has been segmented as fusion cutting, flame cutting and sublimation cutting.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented as Automotive, Consumer electronics, Defense and aerospace, Industrial and Others Rise in demand for consumer electronics applications and space research operations are growing the market rate. Moreover, owing to growing demand across the manufacturing facilities globally in automobiles as well as the use of electronics is on a high rise which requires cutting with high precision which will further increase the market growth.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global laser cutting machines market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global laser cutting machines market by its technology, process, by end user and region.

By Technology

Solid state lasers

Gas lasers

Semiconductor lasers

By Process

Fusion cutting

Flame cutting

Sublimation cutting

By End-User

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Defense and aerospace

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the wooden Floor market include Coherent, Inc.(US), Jenoptik Laser GmbH(Germany), ,Bystronic Incorporated(US),Epilog Laser Inc.(US),IPG Photonics Corporation(US), Trumpf GMBH (Germany),Amada Miyachi Inc (US), MKS Instruments(US),LancerFab Tech Pvt. Ltd(India),Jiangsu Dajin Laser Science and Technology Co.,Ltd.(China),Alpha Laser (US) ,Xenetech(US), Universal Laser Systems(US),Trotec Lasers(US), Han’s Laser Smart Equipment Group Co., Ltd(China)

