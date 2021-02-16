Portable Generator MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021Portable Generator MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021Portable Generator MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

A complete impact of the COVID 19 on the portable generator market is supplemented with the report. The expansion of the portable generator market at 4.15% CAGR across the forecast period is revealed in MRFR analysis.

The rise in the application of portable generators for the supply of electricity to small electrical appliances during power outage is expected to promote the rise of the market across the analysis period. The gradual rise in the demand to manage supply gap of electric power across developing economies can drive the expansion of the market in the years to come. The rise in the count of live commercial events can also fuel the expansion of the portable generator market in the years ahead. The hefty investment in R&D across for the introduction of technologically advanced products can positively influence the portable generator market. The rise in the adoption of energy storage technologies and the robust execution of stringent emission regulations associated with diesel engines can promote the expansion of the portable generator market in the years to come.

Segment Analysis

The segment evaluation of the portable generator market is done by rated power, fuel type, end-user, and application.

The fuel type based, the portable generator market segments are diesel, and gas among others. The gasoline segment can thrive in the years to come due to increase in the application of gasoline fuels. In addition, the high degree of compatibility of portable generator with small capacity engines can impel the expansion of the market in the years to come. The rise in the availability of gasoline and its utility in clean operation are other key factors that can promote the expansion of the gasoline portable generators in the years to come. The increase in stringency of environmental norms for the controlling of hazardous gasses emission due form diesel driven generators can promote the adoption of gasoline portable generators, thus can push the rise of the market in the years to come.

The end-user based segments of the portable generator market are commercial, industrial, and residential. The residential segment can thrive in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

North America portable generator market can thrive at the highest pace in the years to come. The growing awareness about portable generator among consumers related to in-house power backup can promote the expansion of the market across the analysis period. The growing demand for portable generators for residential sector can support the expansion of the market in the years to come. The ease of portability can also promote the rise of the market across the analysis period. The Portable generators are utilised to run necessary appliances, such as fans, lights, and refrigerators can impel the expansion of the market in the years to come. In APAC, the expansion of the industrial segment and increase in need for portable generator across oil & gas, power station, chemical, manufacturing, and mining can impel the expansion of the industrial sector market across the review period.

Key Players

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (U.S.)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan)

Generac Power Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

Wacker Neuson Group (Germany)

Kohler Co. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Champion Power Equipment Inc. (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

SmarterTools Inc. (U.S.)

MTU Onsite Energy (U.S.)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

