Global Ascites Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Ascites refers to the abnormal accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity. The common causative agents of ascites are liver cirrhosis, acute liver failure, cancer, heart failure, nephritic syndrome, Budd-Chiari syndrome, pancreatic disorders, ovarian diseases, hypothyroidism and others. According to the report that has been recently published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global ascites market is registered to expand steadily at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis as a result of alcohol abuse, diabetes and other factors is increasing the incidences of ascites, which is resulting in the high demand for effective treatments, leading to the expansion of the global ascites market. The high prevalence of cancer across the globe is also acting as one of the major factors that are fueling the growth of the global ascites market.

Development of technologically advanced diagnostic devices, improvement in reimbursement policies and increasing research and development activities in the healthcare sector are some of the other drivers that are resulting in the significant growth of the global ascites market.

However, complications associated with the treatment, complexities occurring during the diagnosis process and lack of awareness in the underdeveloped regions are likely to act as restraints on the growth of the global ascites market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global ascites market trends has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment and end-user. Based on type, the ascites market is segmented into transudative ascites and exudate ascites. Based on diagnosis, the ascites market is segmented into ultrasound, CT scan, laparoscopy, angiography and others.

Based on treatment, the ascites market is segmented into surgeries and others. The surgeries segment is sub-segmented into peritoneovenous shunting, liver transplantation, transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) and other surgeries.

Based on end-user, the ascites market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global ascites market is segmented into four major regions such as Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The global ascites market is currently dominated by the Americas owing to the rapid incorporation of technologically advanced treatment methods and increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis in this region.

The high healthcare expenditure and government support for research and development are driving the ascites market in the Europe region. The Asia Pacific region is projecting fastest growth in the global ascites market owing to the increasing awareness regarding the causative factors of ascites and rapid technological improvement in the healthcare sector in this region.

The ascites market in the Middle East and Africa region accounts for the least share in the global ascites market due to the lack of awareness and poor healthcare facilities in the underdeveloped areas of this region.

Industry Updates:

In June 2018, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative biologic therapies, has announced the initiation of phase 1 trial of SCB-313. It is an investigational fully-human TRAIL-Trimer fusion protein which will be used for the treatment of cancer patients with malignant ascites

Key Players:

The prominent players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global ascites market are Sequana Medical, BioVie, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, BD, GI Supply, Medtronic plc and others.

