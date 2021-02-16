Agricultural Micronutrients Market, Growth of Forecast to 2026

The cereals & grains segment dominated the global agricultural micronutrients market in 2019 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the review period. Among all the crops, cereals & grains are the most consumed and account for the largest proportion of agricultural land worldwide. Also, the increasing demand for plant-based foods has further boosted the demand for cereals & grains in food processing industries. Manganese, Copper, and Zinc are the top three micronutrient deficiencies found in cereal crops.

Related Report Links

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/worldwide-tomato-powder-market-is-anticipated-to-garner-a-revenue-of-usd-1100-million-by-2024-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/used-cooking-oil-uco-market-is-anticipated-to-expand-at-a-significant-growth-rate-during-the-forecast-period-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/turf-protection-market-predictions-2021-top-trends-size-estimation-share-growth-outlook-and-detailed-analysis—forecast-to-2024-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/moringa-products-market-is-projected-to-register-a-cagr-of-93-and-reach-usd-79029-million-by-2025-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pea-protein-ingredient-market-projected-to-gain-significant-value-by-2024-future-growth-trends-competitors-strategy-2021-01-13