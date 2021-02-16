Biofungicides Market, Growth of Forecast to 2026

Seed treatment is emerging as a major mode of application for biofungicides. Rising awareness amongst the farmers regarding the need to treat seeds before sowing is boosting the adoption of seed treatment. Treated seeds germinate quickly with higher efficiency and show the reduced prevalence of biotic or abiotic stress. Manufacturers in North America and Europe are focusing on technological advancements and expanding their product portfolio by launching biofungicides for seed treatment.

