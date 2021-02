Hard Surface Flooring MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Asia Pacific, of all the regions, accounted for the fastest growth in share, in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. Increasing up gradation, and renovation of the existing infrastructure is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market Asia Pacific. Some major markets of Asia Pacific are China, India and Indonesia. China accounts for the largest market in Asia Pacific hard surface flooring market. In India, values of both public and private sectors construction, are increasing continuously. This will create huge potential for the hard surface flooring market in the future. The region has also observed penetration of vinyl flooring segment due to the changing preferences and increased demand of decorative & colored flooring.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global hard surface flooring market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global hard surface flooring market by product, by application, and region.

Market Research Analysis:

For this study, the global hard surface flooring market has been segmented on the basis of products, and applications. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as resilient flooring and non-resilient flooring. The resilient flooring takes into account products such as vinyl flooring, vinyl sheet, and rubber flooring. Non-resilient flooring further includes seamless flooring, wood flooring, and laminate flooring. The resilient flooring segment is expected to lead the market due to rapid growth in vinyl flooring sub-segment. Vinyl flooring have gained popularity due to increased aesthetic values in construction, and shift in demand from regular flooring to the new age flooring.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented as residential and non-residential. Residential segment accounted for the largest market share. It is due to increasing urbanization, especially in developing nations such as India and Indonesia. This transition leads to the increasing demand for homes and residential construction. This drives the demand for hard surface flooring in the residential segment. Increased investment in new commercial constructions and renovation projects, also lead to the increase in the demand for this segment.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global hard surface flooring market include Mohawk Industries (U.S.), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Mannington Mills Inc. (U.S.), Shaw Industries Group (U.S.), Beaulieu International Group (Belgium), Marazzi Group S.r.l (Italy), Berry Floor NV (Italy), Burke Industries (U.S.), Roppe Corporation (U.S.), Surface America (U.S.), Tarkett SAS (France), TOLI Corporation (Japan), and Windmoller Flooring Products WFP GmbH (Germany).

