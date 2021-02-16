Global PRESCRIBED HEALTH APPS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2024

Global Prescribed Health Apps Market Future Enhancements and Growth Research 2019 By Operating System( Windows, Androids, iPhones ) By Devices ( Diabetes management device, multi-parameter tracker, cardiac monitoring device ) Forecast to 2024

The global prescribed health apps market report by Market Research Future encompasses numerous drivers and restraints which can enlighten readers and facilitate in making right investment decisions. The ubiquitousness of smartphones and smart devices have ensured the development of mobile applications. Prescribed health apps are software applications designed to provide health services over mobile devices.

The global prescribed health apps market is predicted to exhibit a stupendous Growth of 47.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 (forecast period). It is driven by the preference of mobile healthcare solutions amid the high penetration rate of smartphones and smart devices. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 68% of patients in the U.S. use a mobile health (mHealth) application for gaining advice on health problems and booking appointments.

Presence of advanced telecommunication networks and a plethora of platforms for professionals to offer their expertise to patients can bolster the global prescribed health apps market demand in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

AirStrip Technologies, Sanofi, LifeWatch AG, Cerner Corporation, iHealth Lab, BioTelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., and others are some of the major players in the prescribed health apps market. Traditional players are developing healthcare applications to digitize their offerings and gain a larger consumer base.

Segmentation Analysis

The prescribed health apps market is segmented by type, device, application, and end-user.

By type, it is segmented into Windows, Android, iPhone, and others.

By device, it is segmented into multi-parameter tracker, cardiac monitoring device, diabetes management device, and others.

By application, it is segmented into lifestyle management, disease management, fitness, nutrition, and diet, medication adherence, and others.

By end-user, it is segmented into home care, specialty centers, hospitals, sand others.

Prescribed Health apps Regional Market Information:

North America

Globally, North America region is leading market for Health apps. North America dominates the domain of healthcare information technology i.e. eHealth or digital health. The technology growth in electronic health to smartphones apps in medical field has increased the market opportunity for personal healthcare apps.

Europe

Europe region is also showing high growth in Health apps. European countries like Germany and UK are countries that are more into Health apps. Europe has played an important role in development of healthcare apps. The European commission has launched a public consultation on mobile health on Green paper, where users using health apps can comment on the barriers and issues related to the use of health apps.

The APAC region can depict a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to prevalence of chronic diseases. Presence of developed economies of India and China combined with the large youth populace accustomed to mobile applications can drive the market growth. Patients in the region are inclined towards doctors which let them conduct sessions over the phone and online.

