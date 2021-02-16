Molded Fiber Packaging Industry 2021 Market Analysis by Size, Growth, Demand, Consumption, Key Players and Forecast Research

The Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market is expected to exhibit a strong 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global molded fiber packaging market is mainly driven by the growing demand for environmentally viable packaging materials, according to the report. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the global molded fiber packaging market’s historical growth trajectory over the historical review period.

This information is used to produce projections for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Detailed projections for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report in order to help readers make sense of the global molded fiber packaging market’s movement. Major players operating in the global molded fiber packaging market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers an accurate overview of the competitive landscape of the market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global molded fiber packaging market is also assessed in detail in the report.

Molded fiber packaging, also known as molded pulp packaging, is made from recycled paperboard or newsprint. Molded fiber packaging is usually used for protective packaging, where the thick paperboard packaging can serve fine, or for food service trays and beverage carriers. End caps, bowls, plates, and clamshell containers made from molded fiber packaging are also used all over the world. The demand from the molded fiber packaging market is growing day by day due to it being a recycled packaging solution. This makes it environmentally viable, which has become a key issue for end users all over the world. Recycled paperboard is also biodegradable, which makes molded fiber packaging doubly environmentally viable. The growing demand for sustainable, environment-friendly protective packaging solutions is likely to be a major driver for the global molded fiber packaging market.

Molded fiber packaging solutions can also be made waterproof by the relatively easy process of applying a spray or dip coating of wax to the packaging products. This makes molded fiber packaging usable in even more applications, including food and beverage applications where spillage can be a concern. Other protective packaging applications are also opened up to molded fiber packaging by the addition of waterproofing. This further increases the applicability of molded fiber packaging and is likely to remain a major driver for the global molded fiber packaging market over the forecast period. Other innovations in molded fiber packaging are also likely to come thick and fast over the coming years due to the increasing investment in product innovation from major producers of molded fiber packaging. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global molded fiber packaging market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global molded fiber packaging market include Robert Cullen Ltd., Henry Molded Products Inc., UFP Technologies Inc., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, and Huhtamaki Oyj.

In May 2019, Huhtamaki announced the launch of its new fiber-based meal trays that are suited for both microwave and regular ovens for Waitrose & Partners to replace black plastic. These trays can be recycled and are also certified for home composting.

Similarly, in May 2019, Huhtamaki announced its plans to open a paper straw manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland. It manufactures paper straws using new, purpose-built machinery for delivering a premium product to improve the environmental friendliness of its products and introduce new, more sustainable packaging innovations.

Segmentation:

The global molded fiber packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, source, product, end use, and region.

By type, the global molded fiber packaging market is segmented into thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp.

By source, the global molded fiber packaging market is segmented into wood pulp and non-wood pulp.

By product, the molded fiber packaging market is segmented into trays, clamshell containers, boxes, end caps, and others.

By end use, the market is segmented into food and beverage, electronics, personal care, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds a dominant 42.7% share in the global molded fiber packaging market and is likely to remain the dominant regional market over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis 18

1.1.1 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market, By Product 18

1.1.2 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market, By Type 19

1.1.3 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market, By Source 19

1.1.4 Global Molded Fiber Packaging Market, By End Use 21

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 22

2.2 Scope Of The Study 22

2.3 Market Structure 22

2.4 Key Buying Criteria 23

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process 27

4.2 Primary Research 28

4.3 Secondary Research 29

4.4 Market Size Estimation 29

………..

