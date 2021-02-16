Global Furnace Brazing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Furnace Brazing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Furnace Brazing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Bodycote

Air Products

The Linde Group(BOC)

Amtech Group(BTU International)

Kraftube

Kepston

California Brazing

Fisk Industries

Fusion Inc

Paulo

Applied Thermal Technologies

EXPERT BRAZING & Heat Treating

Franklin Brazing

Specialty Steel Treating

HI TecMetal Group

Norstan, Inc.

Lucas-Milhaupt

Byron Products

THE NORKING CO. INC

Vacuum Process Engineering

Vac-Met

Riverside Machine & Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vacuum Furnace Brazing

Controlled Atmosphere Furnace Brazing

Continuous/mesh Belt Furnace Brazing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace Components

Industrial Gas Turbine Components

Engineering Components

Automotive Components

Electronic Devices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Furnace Brazing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.