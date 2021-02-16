Global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE

Oracle

Advanced Control Systems (Indra)

OSI (Open Systems International)

Survalent Technology

Axxiom

ETAP (Operation Technology)

AutoGrid Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electrical Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distribution Management System (DMS)

Outage Management System (OMS)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Electric Utilities

Water Utilities

Gas Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

