Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report focuses on the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Infosys
Capgemini
IBM
HCL Technologies
Wipro
GEP
Proxima
Genpact
WNS
Xchanging (DXC Technology)
TCS
Broadcom
Aegis
Corbus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Strategic Sourcing
Spend Management
Category Management
Process Management
Contract Management
Transactions Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement as a Service (PaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
