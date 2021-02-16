Cancer Registry Software MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The global cancer registry software market held a market value of USD 56.4 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period.

Cancer registry software is a disease registry that is mainly used to establish and maintain a cancer incidence reporting system. It acts as an informational resource for the investigation of cancer and its causes. This type of registry software is important as cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide and therefore the collection of data on cancer cases from diagnosis through survivorship is beneficial to help identify trends and ultimately improve care for patients that are fighting cancer.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global cancer registry software market owing to the innovative product development and increasing investment in research and development for innovation in the region.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global cancer registry software market owing to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global cancer registry software market owing to the shift of pharmaceutical companies to countries such as India and China, which are low-cost manufacturing regions.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global cancer registry software market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Segmentation

The global cancer registry software market has been segmented into type, deployment model, database type, functionality and end user.

By type, the market has been segmented into integrated software and standalone software.

Based on deployment model, the market has been segmented into cloud-based models and on-premise models.

On the basis of database type, the market has been segmented into commercial databases and public databases.

By functionality, the market has been segmented into patient care management, product outcome evaluation, cancer reporting to meet state and federal regulations, medical research & clinical studies.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & medical practices, government organizations & research centers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, and others.

Intended Audience

Software companies

Contract research organizations

Academic and research institutes

Government associations

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cancer registry software market are Onco, Inc., Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, McKesson Corporation, Elekta AB (PUB), C/Net Solutions, Electronic Registry Systems, Inc., Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, McKesson Corporation, Ordinal Data Inc, Conduent Inc, IBM, Himagine Solutions Inc.

TOC:

