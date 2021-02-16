Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a cybersecurity technology that addresses the need for continuous monitoring and response to advanced threats. It is a subset of endpoint security technology and a critical piece of an optimal security posture.

Scope of the Report:

The global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Symantec

Dell RSA Security

McAfee

FireEye

Carbon Black

Guidance Software (OpenText)

Cybereason

Cisco Systems

Tanium

Check Point Software

CrowdStrike

CounterTack

Sophos

VIPRE

Panda Security

SentinelOne

Cylance

Kaspersky Lab

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

