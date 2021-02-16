Global Surgical Chips Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2027

Surgical Chips Market report by MRFR is an excellent report that makes it possible to the Surgical Chips industry can be highly benefited with this market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions.

Global Surgical Chips Market Information, by types (DNA Chips, brain chips, lab chips, protein chips, tissue chip) by application (Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Genomics, Clinical Diagnostics) by end users (hospitals, research centers, clinics, others) — Forecast to 2027

Surgical Chips Market Introduction

The global market for surgical chips is anticipated to surge at a remarkable CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017–2027), asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). A surgical chip is a recognizing coordinated circuit gadget encased in silicate glass and embedded in the body of an individual.

Surgical Chips Market Drivers and Restraints

The global surgical chips market is growing at a luxurious pace; primarily owing to the increasing penetration of technology in healthcare sector, and growing awareness about the use of surgical chips for patient tracking, medical records management, and healthcare quality control. MRFR experts report that the global surgical chips market is at a flourishing stage and is predicted to gain further prominence over the forecast period.

The market is also inundated with market players constantly indulging in research and development activities to gain a competitive edge over other companies. For instance, in August 2018, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) developed 3D bioprinted tubular structures that imitate the human body’s vessels. The 3D bioprinting technique allows for better replications of the tissues’ properties and could potentially offer a viable solution for damaged tissue.

Surgical Chips Market Segmentation

The global surgical chips market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and application.

The types in the global market are DNA Chips, brain chips, lab chips, protein chips, tissue chip and others. The DNA chips market is gaining significant traction from several factors, such as large-scale initiatives in the related field, increasing demand for personalized medicine, miniaturization of DNA chips, escalating need for early detection of cancer and consequent diagnosis and therapeutics.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research facilities and others. With constant research and development activities undertaken by companies, number of research facilities have cropped up to meet with these demands. Thus, continuous innovations and discoveries are possible only with high availability of research facilities.

By application, the market is segmented into cancer diagnosis and treatment, gene expression, SNP genotyping, genomics, clinical diagnostics, and others. Rising cases of cancer patients, changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits have led to subsequent surge in the cancer diagnosis and treatment market.

Surgical Chips Market Regional Analysis

The market is regionally split into the regions of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the largest market for surgical chips globally on account of increasing healthcare R&D expenditure and highly enhanced healthcare technology. The need to curtail costs, growth and increased use of shifting commodity prices also work in favor of the regional market.

MRFR reports that Europe is the second-largest market for surgical chips due to high strength of private label brands coupled with increased competition amongst market players. Constant technological innovations and continuous R&D activities enhance the market development as well.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is presumed to be a growing market for surgical chips market, demonstrating a spectacular growth on account of government funding and support along with improving economy and constant efforts put by market players to achieve success in the market. For instance, in August 2018, IIT Kharagpur set up India’s pioneering Bioelectronics Innovation Laboratory to develop futuristic battery-free implantable medical devices in the form of chips. These chips will be used for treatment of brain, nerve, muscle or spinal cord disorders that are untreatable by using standard medical practices.

The Middle East and Africa market is developing slowly but steadily as the region is attracting new players to venture into the regional market, which is expected to intensify the competition in the market in the near future.

Surgical Chips Market Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Cepheid (US), Abbott Laboratories (US) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Perkinelmer Inc. (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Illumina Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) are some of the companies at the forefront of the market.

Industry News

An Israeli researcher by the name of Dr. Ben Meir Maoz of Tel Aviv University’s biomedical engineering department has developed a brain chip which will allow research on the human brain at levels of detail and precision that were not previously possible. Its specialty is its ability to take a complex system such as the brain, then break it down into subunits, and still preserve the links between these subunits.

