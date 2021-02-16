Magic Wall Interactive Surfaces Market is set to grow Substantially during the Forecast Timeframe

Market Scope

The global magic wall interactive surfaces market is estimated to expand at a positive growth rate over the forecast period. Rise of smart technology in gaming devices, adoption of gesture-tracking software, and demand for smart devices can propel the market demand in the coming years. The inclination towards large projection surface and rise of home theaters can be lucrative for the market. Demand for smart whiteboards, touch screen tablets, and interactive boards can drive the growth of the global magic wall interactive surfaces market.

Need for attracting displays for showcasing Ads and attracting clients towards new technologies can be beneficial to the market. Rise of out-of-home advertising and new avenues of digital marketing driven by social media influence will drive its adoption of magic wall surfaces. Constant traffic and better visibility are its prime advantages. Personalized content and satiation of demands with higher efficiency and effectiveness can be used in understanding customer behavior with the assistance of mobile analytics.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of global magic wall interactive surfaces market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America is expected to hold the largest market size owing to large entertainment industry, the presence of prominent players, and rapid adoption of advanced technology in the region. Research conducted by Carnegie Mellon University has outlined the potential of walls being used as interactive surfaces. The capacitive mode can be used as buttons for controlling the ambience of the room and replace switches in the coming years.

Europe holds second position in magic wall interactive surfaces market owing to the adoption of advanced technology by various industry verticals. Whereas, the market for magic wall interactive surfaces in the Middle East and Africa region contributes a considerably small market share as compared to other regions.

