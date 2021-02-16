Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is test that can detect diseases, conditions, or infections. Some tests are used in laboratory or other health professional settings and other tests are for consumers to use at home.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Test equipment
Test Reagents
By End-User / Application
Endocrine examination
Tumor detection
Infectious disease detection
Immunoassay
Others
By Company
Roche
SIEMENS
Danaher
Abbott
Thermo Fisher
BD
Alere
Sysmex
BioMérieux’s
Johnson and Johnson
Bio-rad
Hologic
KHB
