Global HbA1c Testing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

HbA1c Testing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.24% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 1,992.44 Million till 2025. HbA1c tests measure the blood glucose levels only for the past six to eight weeks. Hemoglobin is the oxygen-carrying pigment that gives the blood its red color and is also the predominant protein in red blood cells.

The Global HbA1c Testing Market has been segmented by product, technology, and end-user.

The market, based on product, has been bifurcated into reagents and kits, and instruments. The market, based on instruments, has been further segmented into a bench-top device and handheld device. Based on technology, the HbA1c testing market has been segregated into ion-exchange HPLC, enzymatic assay, TINIA, and others. The global HbA1c testing market, based on end-user, has been divided into hospitals and clinics , diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global HbA1c Testing Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global HbA1c testing market during the assessment period. The increasing incidence rate of HbA1c testing and high funding for research & development projects in the US and Canada are likely to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period. The approval of drugs in these countries help in maximizing the growth of the market in this region as well.

The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the increasing inclination of medical professionals towards advanced tools for diagnosis.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to a strong focus on strategic agreements of the companies operating in the market.

The HbA1c testing market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth. Several companies that do not have a direct presence in the region are making agreements with the local distribution channels.

Market Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Global HbA1c Testing Market— Abbott Laboratories (US), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Rapid Diagnostics Group of Companies (India), Tosoh India Pvt. Ltd. (India), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany), Transasia Bio-Medicals (India), PTS Diagnostics (US), Agappe Diagnostics Ltd (India), Siemens Healthineers (US), CPC Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Trinity Biotech PLC (Ireland).

