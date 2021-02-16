Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Antineoplastic agents are the type of drugs that inhibit the maturation and proliferation of neoplasms. These agents travel into the human body and destroys the cancerous cells. These drugs/agents are not only used for different cancers but are used in conjunction with surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy for many solid tumors particularly

for metastatic. The Antineoplastic Agents Market is growing at a reasonably good rate. Growing new cases for neoplasms around the globe and increasing need for cost effective treatments to cure the neoplasms has fueled the growth of anti-neoplastic agents market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in this market are:

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Aspen Holdings

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Genentech Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Segments:

Global Anti-neoplastic agents market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises alkylating and alkylating-like agents, antimetabolites, antitumor antibiotics, plant alkaloids, hormonal agents, and miscellaneous agents. On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, cancer rehabilitation centers and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market:

Globally, Americas is the largest market for anti-neoplastic agents. The Americas market for anti-neoplastic agents is expected to reach around USD 111 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Europe is the second-largest market for anti-neoplastic agents. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in anti-neoplastic agents market.

Brief TOC

Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Market Factor Analysis Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market, By Type Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market, By End User Global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market, By Regions Company Landscape Company Profile Appendix

