Global Infectious Disease Point of Care Diagnostics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Point of care diagnostics refers to the tests carried at site of the patient care to provide the immediate results. These diagnostics improve the disease management and detection. Infectious diseases are caused by various microorganisms such as virus, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Infectious disease point of care diagnostics reduces the time between disease testing and diagnosis of an infection. Nowadays most of the infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, influenza, tropical diseases, and sexually transmitted infections are diagnosed by the point of care testing. The major advantages with the point of care testing are reduced in diagnosis time, postoperative care time, improvement in disease outcomes, accuracy in results, and simple methods for diagnosis of the infectious diseases.

Increase in the incidence and prevalence of infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue, HIV, rise in healthcare expenditure, growing investments from public and private sectors for the development of new products, rising government support towards the adoption of point of care devices are expected to drive global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market over the forecast period. Moreover, the technological advancements in point of care diagnostic devices and introduction of home-based point of care devices are also anticipated to boost the infectious disease point of care diagnostics market. However, reluctance among the patients to change in existing diagnostic practices, stringent regulatory policies, and reimbursement issues might restrain the growth of global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market over the forecast timeframe.

The infectious disease point of care diagnostics market segmented based on product type, disease condition, prescription mode, and end users.

Based on product type, the infectious disease point of care diagnostics market segmented into the following:

Infectious disease testing kits & Reagents

Hepatitis

HIV infection

Respiratory infections

Influenza

Sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) infection

Others

Haematology testing kits

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Others

Based on disease condition, the infectious disease point of care diagnostics market segmented into the following:

Bacterial Infection

Fungal infection

Viral Infection

Cardiovascular infection

GI infections

Sexually transmitted disease

CNS infections

Other

Based on prescription mode, the infectious disease point of care diagnostics market segmented into the following:

Over-the-counter (OTC) Testing Kits

Prescription-based Testing Kits

Based on end-user, the infectious disease point of care diagnostics market segmented into the following:

Professional diagnostic centres

Hospitals

Outpatient healthcare Setting

Homecare

Others

The global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market is in the flourishing stage as several local and international players are actively involved in the development of infectious disease point of care diagnostic devices. Increase in the prevalence of the deadly infectious disease will drive the growth of the global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market. For instance, according to World Health Organisation, global health observatory (GHO) data, in 2013, approximately 34-38 million people suffered from HIV infection worldwide. Launching of new products, approvals from various regulatory bodies, acquisitions and mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures are expected to fuel the growth of global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2015, FDA has approved Alere for its first CLIA waiver for the nucleic acid-based test, Influenza A&B. Further Roche’s CLIA waiver for Cobas Liat System and Strep A. By 2016, many systems received CLIA waivers from FDA including the Xpert Flu/RSV Xc by Cepheid’s.

Geographically, global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. North-America holds a key share in global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market is due to increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases especially in U.S. (according to UNAIDS, in 2012, about 1.3Mn patients were diagnosed with HIV within the U.S.). These statistics are likely to increase over the coming years if suitable treatment options are not provided in time. The European region is also a major region for the growth of global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, and increase in prevalence of bacterial and viral diseases (according to WHO European Region, at the end of 2015, about 13.3 Mn people live with chronic hepatitis B, an estimated 15 Mn people with hepatitis C, and more than 2 Mn people with HIV). Moreover, Asia-Pacific region holds a significant growth in infectious disease point of care diagnostics market owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, unhygienic environment, and huge investment opportunities due to increase in healthcare expenditure. Moreover, due to high prevalence and incidence of infectious diseases especially sexually transmitted disease and bacterial infections, and high population – the growth of global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market expected to fuel in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the players in the global infectious disease point of care diagnostics market are Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La Roche Limited (Switzerland), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Instrumentation Laboratory (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Quidel Corporation (U.S.) to name a few.

In 2014, in the cardiovascular space, Spartan Biosciences had received approval from Health Care Canada for its genetic test, Spartan RX CYP2C19 system

In 2014, Roche bought point of care molecular testing company iQuum for $275 million and the potential for an additional $175 million in milestone payments

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario