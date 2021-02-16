Global Defibrillators Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Heart muscles require continuous supply of blood for proper functioning. When the supply of blood to the artery is decreased cardiac arrhythmias and heart attack may occur. Blockage of coronary artery may occur due to improper impulse conduction or blood clot. If not treated immediately may lead to death. Defibrillator used to prevent the sudden cardiac attack. Specially used for ventricular fibrillation and non perfusing ventricular tachycardia. These conditions occur due to the disruption of normal electrical impulse that controls the heart rate and pumping action. Defibrillator sends an electrical current to the heart which is used to restart the normal functioning of heart. Defibrillator treatment is given for the patients only when there is a high risk of sudden heart failure or sudden cardiac death. Normally Defibrillator used for outpatient.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2753856-global-defibrillators-market-market-estimation-dynamics-regional-share-trends-competitor

Defibrillator market growth is driven by rapidly growing geriatric patients who are very susceptible to cardiac diseases, technological advancements in defibrillators, growing awareness in sudden cardiac arrest, and increased incidents of cardiac diseases. Two of the most important advancements are development of automated external defibrillator (AED) and implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). However, factors such as frequent product recalls, increase in pricing pressure on players, and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA),

ALSO READ: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/380374/defibrillators-market-by-manufacturerstypesregions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Defibrillator market segmented based on product and end user

Based on product type, defibrillators market is segmented into Implantable defibrillators and external defibrillators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Single Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Dual Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

External Defibrillator

Manual

Automated

Wearable

ALSO READ: https://industrytoday.co.uk/pharmaceutical/sexual-enhancement-supplements-market-2020—global-sales–price–revenue–gross-margin-and-market-share–forecast-by-2026

Based on end-user, defibrillator market is segmented into

Hospitals

Cardiac Clinics

Home Care

Many of the heart care associations and alliances are promoting to create awareness about cardiac conditions and to increase the survival rate of the patients are expected to show significant growth for defibrillator market during forecast period.. For instance, in 2016, Global Resuscitation Alliance (GRA) was formed comprising of, global resuscitation leaders, international health organizations and American heart association (AHA). Defibrillator market is very dynamic in nature. Defibrillator market is dominated by very few players. To enhance their sales revenue companies are inorganic growth strategies such as adopting mergers and acquisitions. In addition, companies are betting heavily on R&D to develop new technologies. For instance, in March 2012, Asahi Kasei has acquired ZOLL Medical Corporation for approximately 2.21 Bn to expand their healthcare business globally. In January 2016, Aurora Resurgence, an affiliate of Aurora Capital Group (Los Angeles), a U.S.-based private equity firm acquired the assets of Cardiac Science Corporation. Various defibrillators manufacturers, non-governmental and government organizations installed public access defibrillators (PAD) in private and public places such as airports, malls, and schools in U.S., Australia, Canada, U.K and UAE to increase their adoption. In 2016, 82 automated External defibrillators are installed by The United Arab Emirates government across various locations in the country.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/eprison-market-by-global-manufacturers-types-regions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2025/

Geographically defibrillator market is segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to major share in defibrillator market mainly due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and increase in incidence of cardiac diseases and obesity. Furthermore, growing awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and other heart diseases in the U.S. contribute are expected to drive defibrillator growth in North America region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing due to increased obese patients, people with cardiac diseases, rapid development in healthcare infrastructure coupled with increased government spending and public spending on healthcare especially in emerging markets like India and China. Increase in awareness about utility of defibrillators in the Middle-East, especially in U.A.E and the support from government is contributing to growth of defibrillators market in Middle East and Africa region

Some of the players in defibrillator market include Medtronic (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Corporation (ZOLL Medical Corporation) (Japan), LivaNova PLC (U.K), Physio-Control, Inc. (U.S.), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Boston Scientific Corporation(U.S.) to name a few

In July 2016, Life-Assist, Inc. Partnered with Koninklijke Philips N.V. to distribute its automated external defibrillators and patient monitors in the western U.S.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/pet-stroller-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/

In May 2016 U.S. FDA approved Medtronic’s Visia AF single-chamber implantable cardioverter defibrillators for tachycardia management

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario