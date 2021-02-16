Global Male Breast Cancer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Male Breast Cancer refers to the extra growth of breast tissues. Some of the numerous factors that are causing this cancerous growth include obesity, growing age. Although breast cancer is rare in males than that of women, the FDA predicts 2,670 cases of male breast cancer in 2019.

Surprisingly, breast cancer in men is still accruing rapidly, and the changing lifestyle is to be blamed. The improving economy, on the one hand, is increasing the purchasing power of people, increasing access to the modern lifestyle and hence the growing additions such as smoking and alcoholism. On the other hand, rapidly developing economy is availing many treatment and precautionary measures, widening the access to the quality healthcare.

Other notable factors driving the market growth include increasing male geriatric population, exposure to harmful radiation, and genetic mutations (abnormal changes). The increasing governmental initiatives in terms of funding are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop more effective treatment procedures.

The unavailability of comprehensive treatment presages the broad scope for the market to evolve further. Hence, pharma companies are investing increasingly in R&D that can bring about breakthrough drug discoveries.

Global Male Breast Cancer Market – Segments

For ease of understanding, the analysis has been segmented into four key dynamics: –

By Type: Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, Paget’s Disease of the Nipple, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, and Infiltrating Ductal Carcinoma.

By Diagnosis: Mammography, Biopsy, PET scan, CT scan, and MRI Scan among other tests.

By Treatment: Local Treatments and Systemic Treatments

By Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Male Breast Cancer Market – Geographical Analysis

The North American region heading with the increasing prevalence of the disease, dominates the global male breast cancer market. The growth is mostly supported by the US which is showing a growing number of male breast cancer patients. The adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle is a key driving force behind the increasing occurrences of the disease.

Fortunately, the region is a hub for medical technologies having state-of-the-art healthcare facilities equipped with novel treatments which, in turn, are driving the regional market, meeting the growing clinical needs.

The male breast cancer market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors attributing to the growth of the regional market include the rapidly spreading occurrences of male breast cancer, recent advancements in medical technology, and the increasing adoption of advanced techniques. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure alongside government support and funding for research & development are facilitating the growth of the regional market.

Global Male Breast Cancer Market – Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive the male breast cancer market appears fragmented due to the presence of numerous large & small players. Forming a well defined competitive landscape, these players incorporate strategic initiatives such as partnership, acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global male breast cancer market include Pfizer, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Seattle Genetics, Inc., BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, and Accord Healthcare among others.

