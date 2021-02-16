Global Background Music Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.
Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 596 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2013. Total Europe Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 388 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2013. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing Japan, China and India market.
The global Background Music market is valued at 1340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Background Music volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Background Music market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mood Media
PlayNetwork
TouchTunes
Usen Corporation
SiriusXM for Business
Pandora for Business
Almotech
Imagesound
NSM Music.
CSI Music
Easy on Hold
Sunflower Music
Soundjack
Xenon Music Media
Soundtrack Your Brand
Jamendo Listening
Heartbeats International
SoundMachine
Rockbot
Jukeboxy
Cloud Cover Music
Custom Channels
Auracle Sound
Brandtrack
Kasimu
Soundreef
Express Melody
Qsic
StorePlay
Open Ear Music
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Music Streaming
AV System Equipment
Segment by Application
Retail Stores
Cafes & Restaurants
Leisure & Hospitality
Public Organizations
Others