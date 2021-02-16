Global Powder Processing Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Global Powder Processing Equipment Market is expected to be valued at USD 22.65 Billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Powder processing equipment are used for processing of dry powders, semi-solid substances, and solid shapes for the purpose of their mixing & blending, drying & cooling, sintering, compaction & punching. Some of the industries that use the equipment include chemicals, cosmetics, feed, food & beverages, metals, minerals, nuclear, and pharmaceuticals among others.

ALSO READ :https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2269079/global-computer-peripherals-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2017-2026/

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key industry participants of the global powder processing equipment market are Baker Perkins Limited, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Bepex International LLC, Sollich UK Ltd, Dongsun Powder Processing Equipment Co., Ltd, Hänsel Processing GmbH, Sanovo Technology Group, Powder Process-Solutions, British Rema, Powder Systems Corporation, Classifier Milling Systems, Charles Ross & Son Company, and Kemutec.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global powder processing equipment market spans across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World Europe.

ALSO READ :https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1720805/global-computer-peripherals-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2017-2026/

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global powder processing equipment market. The rise in the industrial hubs coupled with growing FDI in all major manufacturing and construction sectors in major emerging economies, such as China, India, and South-East Asian countries, is expected to raise the demand for powder processing equipment in manufacturing sectors during the forecast period. Emerging economies are focusing on various foreign developers who intend to set up their businesses through FDI incentive schemes. This will indirectly boost the economy of the countries by enhancing industrialization and driving the growth of the manufacturing sector. For example,Greenfield FDI inflows to Asia-Pacific in 2016 was USD 395 billion, which was an increase by 11.7% from the previous year. Furthermore, these countries have evolved and restructured their manufacturing policies and procedures to attract investments and enable growth. Industrialization will certainly boost the powder processing processes to ease operations and improve the efficiency of production.

ALSO READ :https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/3021439/global-computer-peripherals-market-research-report-2017-2026/

Construction, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors have had major contributions in the global powder processing equipment market. Economic development across major countries is usually attributed to the significant industrial growth, which is due to the rise in demand from the end users. Moreover, China, Japan, and India along with South-East Asian countries are anticipated to witness high growth due to the rapid expansion in the manufacturing base and the increasing investment in powder processing equipment.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

ALSO READ :https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1208328/global-computer-peripherals-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2026/

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

ALSO READ :https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2907677/global-computer-peripherals-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2017-2026/

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]