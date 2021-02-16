Organic Food & Beverages Market Overview, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The growing demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly. Evolving consumer buying habits, growing consumers’ concerns regarding health, the environment, and animal welfare, along with their willingness to pay premium price for healthy food is fuelling the demand of organic food market in Asia-Pacific region. Even at the global level, market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness towards benefits associated with its consumption, adoption of organic farming methods, and implementation of organic regulations. The presence of organic foods & beverages has increased over the years in conventional food supply chains due to the development of private labels and growing interest of large retailers such as Wal-Mart and Tesco to sell organic products.

Leading Key Players

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market is undergoing a massive technological innovation over the last couple of years. Manufacturers invest in research and technical development and investigative activities to improve existing products and procedures in order to develop new products. Research and development will lead to development of new product to improve the quality and functionality by including better formulations. Key players have been developing better-for-you products to accommodate the healthy food movement in convenient packaging, with clean labels ensuring food safety.

The key players profiled in organic food & beverages are Amys Kitchen Inc., Dean Food Company, General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., SpartanNash Company, Kraft Foods Group Inc., The Kroger Co., and Whole Foods Market, Inc. among many others.

