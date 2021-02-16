Categories
Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

This report focuses on Solar Energy and Battery Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Energy and Battery Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
General Electric
Tesla
AEG Power Solutions
eSolar
Abengoa
BrightSource Energy
ACCIONA
EVERGREEN SOLAR
Alpha Technologies

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan

Segment by Type
Lead-Acid Battery
Li-ion Battery
NaS Battery

Segment by Application
Utility
Industrial & Commercial
Residential

