Summary – A new market study, “Global Automation Testing Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsn
2017, the global Automation Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3440306-global-automation-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CA Technologies
Micro Focus
Capgemini
Microsoft
Tricentis
SmartBear Software
Parasoft
Cigniti Technologies
Ranorex
TestPlant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Functional Testing
Non-Functional Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Automotive
Defense and Aerospace
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Logistics and Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automation Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automation Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.