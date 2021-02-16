Better Aerodynamics Management to Propel Automotive Air Deflector Market Growth 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Overview:

The automotive air deflector system plays pivotal role in both providing extra speed and ensure better fuel efficiency. Such prolific roles ensure a considerable market prospect in the coming years. The global automotive air deflector system is expected to rise by remarkable CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) and, at the same time, a scaling of unprecedented market valuation would be possible by the end of 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their analysis of the automotive air deflector industry, declares various segmental possibilities and revealed growth pockets for a better understanding of the market.

The automotive air deflector industry is expecting strong growth from the integration of the system as it betters fuel efficiency and improves speed by maintaining aerodynamics. The global surge in demand for SUVs and other luxury cars are expected to bolster the market growth. But the fluctuating raw material prices could hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR in their keen study of the global automotive air deflector market segmented it by sales channel, type, mounting method, material, and vehicle type. This segmentation has data based on volume and value which gives a well-covered overview of the entire market.

Based on the type, the automotive air deflector market can be segmented into bug deflector, window air deflector and sunroof deflector. The global market is achieving much due to the increasing intake of the window air deflector. The sunroof air deflector is a common feature in luxury cars and is getting quite popular.

Based on the material, the automotive air deflector market includes acrylic, fiberglass and abs plastic. The fiberglass segment is gaining substantially during the forecast period. The abs plastic segment also gets widespread application.

Based on the mounting method, the automotive air deflector market comprises tape-on deflectors, bolt-on deflectors and in-channel deflectors.

Based on the sales-channel, the automotive air deflector market includes OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is gaining much traction and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive air deflector market includes passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The commercial segment has substantial market share.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR in their region-specific analysis of the global automotive air deflector market includes regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The APAC market has the significant market dominance and it can be attributed to its burgeoning automotive sector which is providing much traction to the regional market growth. Various global players, along with local players, have inked deals with regional OEMs to profit more and expand their market penetration. However, the initial investment required for the market is quite high owing a lot of new entrants are feeling bogged down.

Europe’s market is quite substantial as the region is known for its robust automotive sector. Several of the global big shots are from the region which is expected to provide the market with much traction. In France, the demand for commercial vehicles would be immense which can bolster regional market growth. Several car companies are investing in research and developments to come up with latest modifications to increase car speed and fuel efficiency. North America’s market is expected to gain much from countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape:

Several companies of the global automotive air deflector market are impacting the market with their strategic moves. These moves are to ensure their personal growth and holistic expansion of the global market. These companies are Piedmont Plastics (US), Hatcher Components Ltd (UK), Lund International (US), Spoiler Factory (Australia), DGA (US), Altair Engineering Inc. (US), Climair UK Ltd (UK), FARAD Group (Luxembourg) are among others.

In 2019, Daimler Trucks launched Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck. The new form of Cascadia would showcase better aerodynamic features with A-pillar deflectors. Other features to be a part of the truck are tow hook covers, optional Aero, and AeroX packages to reduce drag. These features together reduce fuel consumption comprehensively.

