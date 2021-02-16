Summary – A new market study, “Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReportsGlobal electric vehicle market is expected to reach $1,299.3 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 19.8%.

Highlighted with 88 tables and 123 figures, this 196-page report “Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Propulsion Technology (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Power Source, Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Fast Charging), Vehicle Type, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electric vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Propulsion Technology, Power Source, Charging Level, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

Battery

Motor

Regenerative Brakes

Infotainment System

On-Board Charger

Software

Service

Based on Propulsion Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on Power Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Onboard Electricity Storage

Onboard Electricity Generation

Based on Charging Level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.

Level 1

Level 2

Fast Charging

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Buses

Heavy Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Other Vehicle Types

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Norway, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue/sales volume data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Propulsion Technology, Charging Level, and Vehicle Type over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global electric vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BMW Group

BYD Company Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Geely-Volvo

General Motors Company

Honda Motors Co., Ltd.

Hyundai-Kia

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

SAIC

Samsung SDI

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

