Global FLEXIBLE SPINAL IMPLANTS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

The market restraints are stringent product approval process, uncertain reimbursement scenario, high cost of treatment procedures, concerns about safety of advanced products etc. Technological advancements in spine implants, increasing aging and obese population, rising cases of spine deformities, demand for minimally invasive spine surgery, growth in the number of hospitals offering spinal surgeries are fueling the growth of global flexible spinal implants market

Considering all these factors the market for flexible spinal implants is expected to reach $ 4 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 13.2 % during 2017-2023.

Key Players of Global Flexible Spinal Implants Market:

Key players profiled in the report are Paradigm Spine LLC, Medtronic plc., Abbott Spine, Inc., Raymedica, K2M Group Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., and others.

Study objectives:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with estimated future growth forecast for the next 6 years about various segments and sub-segments of the global flexible spinal implants market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global flexible spinal implants market based on various factors – price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.

To provide past and estimated future revenue of the market’s segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific along with Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospects.

To provide country level analysis of the market’s segments which includes by type and applications.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape of the market.

To track and analyze developments which are competitive in nature such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new disease developments along with research and developments that are currently taking place in the global flexible spinal implants markets.

Regional Aanalysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share due to favorable reimbursement scenario and greater expenditure on healthcare. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness. Asia Pacific region is the fastest region because of large unmet needs which is led by China and India. The Middle East and Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa are expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

Intended Audience

Global flexible spinal implants solution providers, manufacturers & suppliers

Research and development (R&D) companies

Market research and consulting service providers

Academic institutes and universities

Segments:

The global flexible spinal implants market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. Based on type, the market has been segmented as rods, hooks, pedicle screws, plates, cages and other. Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as thoracic, lumbar, cervical, artificial discs and other.

