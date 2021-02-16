Global E-waste Recycling Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

Scope of the Report:

As the electronics industry is developing rapidly worldwide, the volume of electronic equipment generated is increasing in amazing speed, as well as the e-waste. These e-wastes contain lot of valuable materials or equipment that can be recycled. And e-waste also contains toxic and hazardous materials including mercury, lead, cadmium, beryllium, chromium, and chemical flame retardants, which have the potential to leach into our soil and water.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3756690-global-e-waste-recycling-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Currently, the volume of e-waste that can be recycled properly is less than 20% of the total volume of e-waste generated worldwide each year. There is still quite a lot of work should be done to promote the development of e-waste recycling industry.

Growing numbers of governments are beginning to make laws or taking more strict measures to restrict the incineration or fill of e-waste and try to ban undocumented workshops of e-waste recycling.

As the recycling and processing technology of e-waste is developing, the e-waste is getting re-used more properly and deeply. The cost of recycling and processing of e-waste is reducing, and the profit level of authorized e-waste recycling enterprises is increasing.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/07/30/e-waste-recycling-2020-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-and-top-key-players-analysis-report/

Although recycling and processing of e-waste may bring a lot of opportunities to related enterprises, the study group recommends that new entrants those just have money but without technical advantage do not enter into the e-waste recycling industry.

The worldwide market for E-waste Recycling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 1680 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the E-waste Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/513515143/hand-cream-lotion-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/global-e-bike-battery-market-2021-size-share-analysis-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2026/

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe E-waste Recycling product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of E-waste Recycling, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of E-waste Recycling in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the E-waste Recycling competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the E-waste Recycling breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, E-waste Recycling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe E-waste Recycling sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/23/global-industrial-ethernet-switch-market-research-projection-by-trends-sales-predicted-revenue-outlook-analysis-amp-forecast-to-2026/amp/